Hatsune Miku with the other Piapro Characters performed a live performance at the opening of Nico Nico Net Chokaigi 2020 Summer festival. The event was streamed live over Nico Nico Douga's live broadcast. "UNTITLED 0" is a live band performance with representative songs of passed events such as Magical Mirai, MIKU EXPO and SNOW MIKU LIVE.