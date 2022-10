Hatsune Miku: Magical Mirai 2013

Not Available

A concert held for Miku's 6th birthday. Setlist: #1 Sweet Devil #2 2D Dream Fever #3 Cat Food #4 Puppet Clown #5 Common World Domination #6 Animal Divination #7 Deep-sea Girl #8 Hello, Worker #9 erase or zero #10 Piano x Forte x Scandal #11 Love & Hate #12 shake it! #13 Weekender Girl #14 FREELY TOMORROW #15 Last Night, Good Night (Re:Dialed) #16 Leia #17 Tokyo Teddy Bear #18 Unhappy Refrain #19 glow #20 Tell Your World #21 39 #22 ODDS&ENDS #23 1/6 -out of the gravity- #24 DREAM DREAM