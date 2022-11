Not Available

Started in 2013, Magical Mirai is an annual musical event showcasing the songs from Crypton Future Media's Vocaloids (synthesized vocalists). The 2015 Magical Mirai concert, hosted at Tokyo’s prestigious Nippon Budokan, featured several never-before performed songs from Miku and the other Crypton VOCALOIDs. This concert was accompanied by a two-day exhibition, in which two different life size Miku statues were unveiled.