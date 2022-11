Not Available

A Crypton VOCALOID concert, and the successor to the 2013, 2014, and 2015 Magical Mirai concerts. It was held in the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, Japan. The main visual was illustrated by LENA[A-7]. The concert was accompanied by a three-day exhibition which included toys, artwork, and a life-size Miku statue designed after the main visual of the concert.