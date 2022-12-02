Hatsune Miku: Magical Mirai 2020

Not Available

The eighth installment in Crypton Future Media's annual “Magical Mirai” franchise, this third-dimensional live concert and exhibition tour was held at INTEX Osaka in November 2020 and the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Tokyo in December 2020. Its common theme is “MATSURI (festival)”, and the cities that the tour visited each included a different seasonal nature of the theme - Osaka having a summer style and Tokyo having a winter style. The first Japanese female VOCALOID, MEIKO, also commemorated her fifteenth anniversary during the tour.