Not Available

A three-dimensional live concert tour spanning three different cities across Europe. Its official theme song is entitled “Music Like Magic!”, produced by OSTER project. This tour, the ninth overall in the HATSUNE MIKU EXPO concert series, saw Crypton Future Media's Vocaloid lineup of Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, KAITO and MEIKO make their first appearances in Europe, representing Vocaloid's intercontinental reach.