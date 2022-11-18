Not Available

After the passing away of his wife, Sheila, and child, Raja, Sagar takes to drinking as well as singing and dancing at weddings and special occasions. Intoxicated heavily after one such event, he comes across a young male child lying in a garbage can, and takes him home. He subsequently comes to know that the child, who he decides to name Raja, is deaf-mute since birth, and decides to adopt him. Sagar's life will be turned upside down when a wealthy businessman, Kailash Nath, files a police complaint alleging that Raja is his grandson, and Sagar may have abducted and killed Raja's mom. Tortured and held in a cell, Sagar does not know that Raja's life is in danger by killer(s) who believe Raja saw them commit a murder.