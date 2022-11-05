Not Available

Kajal, a college professor, witnesses the rape and subsequent death of a female student. She reports it to the police and identifies the killer, Shishupal. But the police are reluctant to take any action as the killer is the younger brother of the city's most powerful and influential industrialist and gangster, Singhania. When she organizes a student and teacher protest, Shishupal is arrested and held in prison. Kajal finds her advocate husband, Mahendra, who is handicapped and walks with a help of a crutch, supportive and encouraging. An infuriated Singhania has Kajal raped and killed in front of Mahendra's eyes. Mahendra, devastated and humiliated sets about to avenge the killing of his wife by taking Singhania to court, only to have the case dismissed. Mahendra then sets upon to avenge his wife's death by deciding to kill the Singhania brothers and his gang one by one - but how is a handicapped person, who is unable to defend himself, carry out such a mammoth task on his own?