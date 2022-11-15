Not Available

Often regarded as a marginal society, the recycling underworld of São Paulo - Brazil's largest metropolis - is the backdrop to the touching story of Claudines and his family. 'Hauling' reveals the day-to-day life of this man, a father to over 27 children, and of many others who make their living out of collecting and recycling material that others have thrown out. In order to do this, Claudinei routinely visits the downtown neighborhood of Santa Efigênia in his lime-green VW bus. This film shows us the intimate workings of that universe in an effort to stimulate recycling and to expose these individuals as followers of a noble and respectable way of life.