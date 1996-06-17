1996

Haunted

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 17th, 1996

Studio

Double "A" Pictures

Professor David Ash exposes false spiritulists and mediums. He is invited to Edbrook to resolve the fears and torments within its secretive family. Soon after arriving Ash begins to doubt his own senses, and watching the strange behaviour of its residents does not make his task any easier. In time, he finds there's more to Edbrook than even he can debunk.

Cast

Kate BeckinsaleChristina Mariell
Aidan QuinnProf. David Ash
Anthony AndrewsRobert Mariell
John GielgudDoctor Doyle
Anna MasseyNanny Tess Webb
Alex LoweSimon Mariell

