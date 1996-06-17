Professor David Ash exposes false spiritulists and mediums. He is invited to Edbrook to resolve the fears and torments within its secretive family. Soon after arriving Ash begins to doubt his own senses, and watching the strange behaviour of its residents does not make his task any easier. In time, he finds there's more to Edbrook than even he can debunk.
|Kate Beckinsale
|Christina Mariell
|Aidan Quinn
|Prof. David Ash
|Anthony Andrews
|Robert Mariell
|John Gielgud
|Doctor Doyle
|Anna Massey
|Nanny Tess Webb
|Alex Lowe
|Simon Mariell
