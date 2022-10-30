Haunted Echoes

Not Available

Laura (Sean Young) and Guy (David Starzyk) are devastated by grief when their 8-year-old daughter, Kimberly, is murdered. Hoping to repair their tattered marriage, they move to a quiet town to remodel an old mansion, but weird things start to happen in this eerie ghost story. Laura is convinced that they are being visited Kimberly's spirit, and Guy ultimately believes her, but is it really their daughter who is urging them to seek vengeance?