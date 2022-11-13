Haunted House Rides

Not Available

Initially, Dulung knows Aurel and Sky, who have relative science, or unlimited knowledge between the real and unreal worlds. Aurel's beauty, courage and intelligence make Dulung fall in love. That is not favored by Dira, his friend since kindergarten. Friendship in the Dulung Squad community is almost disbanded, because Dulung spends more time with Aurel. Dulung and Aurel are trapped to complete Erzia's affairs, ghosts in a violent school, and Michele, the occupant of the Haunted House.