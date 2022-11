Not Available

Married couple Gigi (Gigi Lai) and Fai (Anthony Wong) find themselves heading home to Gigi’s mother’s Yuen Long estate, instead of Japan as intended, for their annual vacation, as shifty property developers have been trying to oust Mum (Helena Law) and sister Fen (Shirley Cheung) from the family home. While Gigi struggles with mysterious stomach cramps, Fai and Fen have their own share of hassles with ghosts and ghostly possession.