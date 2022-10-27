Haunted Poland

Not Available

Ewelyn and Pau are a mid twenties couple residing in the USA. Ewelyn being a Chritian and Pau an atheist. One summer, they travel to Europe, ultimately visiting Chodecz, Poland, where the girl was born. At first, things are going great; Ewelyn gets to see her grandmothers and relatives, and visits the graveyard where her parents are buried. As the week goes by, strange phenomena starts to occur. The couple will find themselves threatened, not only at a relationship level, but also to fear for their lives.