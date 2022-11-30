Haunted Roots

Not Available

With true stories set against the backdrop of a popular bucolic New Jersey suburb is the intriguing paranormal mystery of an old farm and it's former inhabitants, all surrounding a famed tree. This story has been told in popular publications such as Weird NJ, but never like this before. With decades of history a former property owner and town leader accounts baking this film, the viewer is in for twists and turns worthy of decades of paranormal lore. Matt Ryan Vilade returns to his home town to tell the story of how he helped orchestrate one of the biggest Urban Legends ever told. A story that gained National Attention and had snowballed out of control. Former Residents talk publicly for the first time about what it's like to live inside an Urban Legend and also tell about one of America's Most Haunted Places.