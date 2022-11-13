Haunted State: Whispers from History Past

Not Available

Come along for a journey investigating Wisconsin's most famous historic buildings and the paranormal folklore inside. Is history alive? Are ghosts real? Does scientific equipment exist that allow us to communicate with "ghosts"? Wisconsin Folklore and paranormal evidence is unearthed in this historical and investigative feature-length documentary about Wisconsin, that took 30 months to film. Locations include: The Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee, Stone Cellar in Appleton, as well as locations in Wisconsin Rapids and Merrill.