Not Available

Is the new film by Yuthlert Sippapak after a couple of years in hiatus. This is the latest in the Buppa series, a well-known horror film that began with Buppa Ratree in 2003. Mixing ghost stories with comedy and even feminism, the film focuses on the story of Buppa, a woman who commits suicide in her apartment after she's betrayed by her lover. She then becomes a vengeful spirit that haunts people in the apartment.