From 1928 to 1943, Haus Vaterland was a large restaurant and entertainment palace in Berlin on Potsdamer Platz, originally run by Kempinksi, with around one million visitors per year, which can be regarded as the forerunner of today's event gastronomy. In the guest rooms there were a variety of theme restaurants, including the Palmensaal, a dance hall, where in addition to musical and artistic events, demonstrations and variety programs. The visitors of Haus Vaterland were mainly tourists from outside Berlin.