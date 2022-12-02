Hauser and Žižek: Theoreticians of Postmarxist Philosophy

Not Available

Aren't the deformed images of Marx which we often come across in the Czech Republic, a manifestation of the fact that we have not yet come to terms with the communist regime, asks Michael Hauser, philosophy lecturer from the Charles University in Prague. Filmmakers took his question and transformed it into a film. They followed a protest with their camera, they caught Slovenian philosophy bear Slavoj Zizek in a Prague archway. For those, who might get bored, they used colorful filters. Besides that, they invited a rat to participate, an animal that knows how to listen.