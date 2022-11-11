Not Available

In Private Gold, Hausfrau Holidays 2, Julia Pink is joined by Private debutants Mia Blow, Lilli Vanilli and Kim Davis, these women are dedicated mothers and faithful housewives, but in the hot summer sun of Costa Brava they really show their true colours and when on vacation these women transform into the horny MILFs they truly are. Watch as these busty beauties let it all loose, with threesomes, blowjobs, orgies, anal, DP, cumshots, they really love it all and they’ve got the experience to show you one hell of a good time! So come and party with the huge tits and juicy asses of these curvaceous wonders... this is a holiday you’ll never forget!