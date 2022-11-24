Not Available

Hamilton A. Vaughn a former promoter, better known as HAV, experiences a life changing incident that catapults him to the forefront of prominent Mission Church. There he meets an old friend Faith; as well as AJ, son of the retiring Bishop, who is less than pleased with the appointment of Hamilton and is determined to oust the new overseer no matter what the costs. Hav Faith is a modern day telling of the story of Joseph; where against all odds, obstacles and over-zealous evildoers; we should always Hav Faith in the Most High God to bring us out.