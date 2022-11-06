Have a Good Funeral, My Friend... Sartana Will Pay

After witnessing a brutal massacre, the legendary hero Sartana is ready to do some investigating. Almost everyone in the tiny town of Indian Creek seems eager to buy up the property left behind by the murder victims, and one of them could well be behind the killings. The sheriff himself is not above suspicion, so Sartana must uncover the culprit all on his own.
|Daniela Giordano
|Abigail Benson
|Ivano Staccioli
|Blackie
|Helga Liné
|Saloon Girl Mary
|George Wang
|Peng / Lee Tse Tung
|Luis Induni
|Sheriff
|Franco Pesce
|Undertaker
