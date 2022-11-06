Not Available

Have a Good Funeral, My Friend... Sartana Will Pay

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Flora Film

After witnessing a brutal massacre, the legendary hero Sartana is ready to do some investigating. Almost everyone in the tiny town of Indian Creek seems eager to buy up the property left behind by the murder victims, and one of them could well be behind the killings. The sheriff himself is not above suspicion, so Sartana must uncover the culprit all on his own.

Cast

Daniela GiordanoAbigail Benson
Ivano StaccioliBlackie
Helga LinéSaloon Girl Mary
George WangPeng / Lee Tse Tung
Luis InduniSheriff
Franco PesceUndertaker

