Recorded last minute in the midst of a global pandemic, with equipment that barely worked, "Have Lawn Chair, Will Travel" is a story about brothers Bernard and Robert Mendillo and their love for family, humor and the New York Football Giants. Shot on location in Robert Mendillo's "studio," this documentary captures what it was like growing up around these natural-born-story-tellers who value good conversation, good punchlines and good brandy over almost everything else.