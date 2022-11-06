Have You Heard from Johannesburg?: Nelson Mandela, Free at Last

Not Available

In the final story of this six part series, we switch perspectives, taking viewers into the heart of the conflict as our South African characters tell the story of the most important non-violent effort in the anti-apartheid campaign -- the mass movement inside South Africa. The country is in a permanent crisis as it tries to convince the world of the merit of its piecemeal reforms and to win allies internally. The regime struggles to suppress open revolt, at times using savage secret tactics The protest climaxes in a fierce campaign of defiance. Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela becomes a household name as the campaign to free him ignites a worldwide crusade. Caught between international campaigns that succeed in both politically and economically isolating the Apartheid state, and an unstoppable internal mass movement, the regime is finally forced to the negotiating table. After twenty-seven years in prison, Nelson Mandela is released, triggering a global celebration.