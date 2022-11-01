Not Available

When Jim Croce died tragically in a plane crash on Sept. 20, 1973, he was just 30 years old and had recently been recognized as one of the most promising artists of his era. In a two-year span, he had eight Top 40 singles, two of which were #1 records and a #1 album. Despite being one of America’s most-loved artists, there has never been a video document of his career. Until now. Have You Heard: Jim Croce Live, features the late singer-songwriter’s performances on television in the early 1970’s. Set in an intimate style akin to today’s popular Unplugged series, the DVD includes performances of such classic Croce songs as "You Don’t Mess Around With Jim," "Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels)," "Bad, Bad LeRoy Brown," many not seen since they were originally broadcast. Jim Croce’s widow, Ingrid, and their son A.J., provide special narration, filled with intimate anecdotes and stirring memories of their lives.