A popular toy line is brought to the screen in this new animated show made especially for teenagers. Senior year is proving to be quite a challenge for the Secret Central gang, as they deal with lots of drama and hijinks, giggles and gossip. Thankfully, friendship is a great tonic. Episodes include "The Secrets of Homecoming" and "The Secrets of the Winter Ball," plus a bonus episode, "Welcome Back: The Secrets of Central High."