A mentally unstable 30-something widow Angelina Jones, works as a fame-struck, low level Hollywood gossip news reporter. Hell bent on finding a father figure for her gay teenage son Joe, Angelina frequents Miss Lolly's Speed Dating Club where she meets an outrageous cast of characters. Angelina's delusional hopes of making a better life for herself and her son gets blindsided by the sudden reappearance of her foul-mouthed, married-to-the-mob mother.