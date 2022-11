Not Available

Have You Seen Andy? is a personal story of a childhood friendship abruptly ended by the tragic abduction of a young boy, Andy Puglisi. With special access and a unique perspective, Melanie Perkins, Andy's childhood friend, re-examines the day of his disappearance 30 years ago, reviews the police investigation and uncovers new and startling information, prompting the long-'cold' case to be reactivated.