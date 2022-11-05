Not Available

'Tis the season to celebrate, so get set to deck the halls and HAVE YOURSELF A GOOFY LITTLE CHRISTMAS! Goofy always pulls out all the stops to make Christmas extra merry for his son Max. However, his over-the-top decorations usually end up shorting out the electricity on the entire block and wrecking his next-door neighbor Pete's house! This year, hoping for some heavenly peace and quiet, Pete "escapes" to Asperin, Colorado, with his family. But Goofy and Max are close behind -- and that means Pete's plans for a "Silent Night" are about to go up in smoke! Start your own family tradition and bring home this hilarious holiday classic on DVD. It's festive fun overflowing with love and laughter for all ages!