1938

Having Wonderful Time

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1938

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Teddy, an overworked New York office girl, seeks 2 weeks of rest and relaxation at a camp in the Catskills. She is definitely not a happy camper because of the crowded and noisy conditions. She tries her best to fit in and, after an initial dislike, falls for college educated Chick, a waiter at the camp. Teddy becomes suspicious of his motives, however, and he becomes alarmed when she spends an innocent night in the cabin of a rival suitor. All ends happily, however, as their love proves true enough and trust triumphs over suspicions.

Cast

Douglas Fairbanks Jr.Chick Kirkland
Lucille BallMiriam
Lee BowmanBuzzy
Eve ArdenHenrietta
Dorothea KentMaxine
Red SkeltonItchy

