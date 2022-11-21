Not Available

And who said 13 was a lucky number??! When it comes to NOT getting right, this is ‘90s motorsport that scores a big fat 13 out of ten! From ultra-wild Formula Ford crunches to motocross mayhem, rallycross spin-outs to saloon car scorchers, Havoc 13 will blow you away with a frenetic blitz of high-performance howlers. So, turn up the revs, whack up the volume and strap yourself in for some of the most insane action in motorsport as hundreds of top guns and tiddlers go ABS over Turbo. Sensational on-board camera shots put you in the hot seat as you turn turtle! Note: None of these incidents were fatal or involved serious injury.