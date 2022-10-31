Not Available

Over 200 of the biggest, most embarrassing, un-be-*[email protected]!*!*-lievable ‘incidents’ from top-class Nineties powersport, from which the unfortunate competitors - miraculously - got up and walked away! International rally, sports cars, saloon car, single-seater and motocross madness are just some of the crazy wheel-mashing powersports you’ll see here taking a hammering as their drivers and riders spin, dive, slam, crunch and somersault their way into the annals of motorsport mayhem. There’s also loads of great, rarely-seen disasters from the archives and tons of on-board camera footage that give you an idea what it really feels like to see the ground coming up to meet you at over 100 mph!