OVER 150 CRASHES FROM THE MASTERS OF DISASTER! Strap yourself in for an hour-long burst of smacks, clouts, bumps and bashes from modern day circuit racing! A superbly edited range of calamities featuring many of Britain's most fiercely contested and popular championships presented by Channel 4 and Eurosport's Amanda Stretton - Britain's raciest lady! No-one is spared in this latest helping of dints, dents and demolitions. It seems experience and skill count for nothing when it all starts going pear-shaped! Watch out for Jenson Button and Luciano Burti's F3 disasters and former World Champion Nigel Mansell crashing his two-seater Formula One car at Donington! Keep your hand on the rewind button because some of these mishaps definitely need a second look! Out of control and heading for disaster???... You'd better believe it!