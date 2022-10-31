Not Available

Havoc 5 is not for the fainthearted for obvious reasons, but is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. This dramatic selection of incidents and accidents spans most forms of circuit racing on both sides of the Atlantic during the 1980s. One of the most horrendous incidents shows a car at Nurburgring exploding into a monstrous fireball after hitting a wall. The driver suffered serious injuries, yet twelve months later he was on the circuits again. In another incident a car runs out of track and disintegrates while continuing its dreadful journey. Moments later out of it crawls the driver - unharmed! Once seen, never forgotten..