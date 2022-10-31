Not Available

Some of the most amazing crashes you’ll ever see on film extracted from several hundred hours of high quality footage. Featuring Randy Mamola’s Grand Prix rodeo ride at 70+ mph, juggernaut mayhem from the Truck GPs, fireballs in the pit lane and somersaulting single seaters, waltzing sports cars and, even more spectacular, the Dutch Mini Metro formation crashing team. There’s carnage in the desert as the raiders head for Dakar - and trouble! Plus bikes and rally cars crashing as seen from the drivers point-of-view and a fantastic record-breaking session with the world’s best stunt drivers. You’ll be lucky to get to the end of this tape unscathed!