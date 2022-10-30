Not Available

Havoc #7

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Man's inability to master the horseless vehicle is once again graphically demonstrated in Havoc 7. From World Champion to humble clubman, no one is immune as the cameramen scour the world to provide you with a 'smashing' hour of entertainment. And it can all be enjoyed with a clear conscience - none of the incidents depicted - and there are over 170 - resulted in serious injury. There's rally cars rampaging in the forests, desert racers doing it upside down, sports cars spinning to self destruction, rallycross cars playing rollerball with each other and more bikes bouncing off the screen than you can count. Spectacular, entertaining, compulsive viewing for everyone.

