Hold tight for another 'bumper' selection of thrills, spills and seat-shuddering disasters, not to mention a good few belly-laughs, as some of the world's most popular powersport aces find out what happens when things to wrong on the race track (or on the water!). Some of the megaprangs are so unbelievably spectacular that it's hard to understand how anyone could survive them - but in our famous bash and smash specials they do! Sports featured include: F3 and F3000 single seaters, rallying, bike GPs (all classes) motocross, truck racing, IROC saloons, rallycross, desert racing and inshore powerboats. In all there are no less than 200 incidents from the late 1980s.