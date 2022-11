Not Available

In this documentary of the historical and influential fight we see the stories of two young lads; Sadiq “Sad” and Alec “Dozy”. From dawn till dusk there’s nothing but blood flowing, sweat gushing and ear busting roaring. It all started when a rude comment about Sadiq was made during a game of Kahoot. Transpiring in a biblical series events we set the scene in Highfields; AKA: “No Man’s Land”, where no rule exists nor rest.