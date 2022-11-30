Havoc in Highfields Volume II: Call of The Cavalry

Not Available

Coming to a P.E hall near you, is another chapter in the sacred and sanguinary saga of Havoc in Highfields. When some average drifter by the name of “Turkey” thinks he can have a straightener with a manic Pigeon Fella in the yard after he took his hallowed Petits Filous, the enraged Pigeon Fella challenges him to a quarrel in the wastelands of Highfields. The stakes are sky piercingly high because this time, the champion will dethrone The High King of Highfields and shall have the force of the cavalry resting in his smiting hand.