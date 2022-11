Not Available

Hawa Mahal is a 1962 Hindi drama film starring Bela Bose,Helen, Jeevan, Murad. Two sisters, Neelampari and Champakali, living in Patal Lok, are given the task of gathering 100 souls. However, Champakali falls in love with a human being. This enrages Neelampari who then banishes Champakali from the kingdom.