Hawaa Hawaai is a 2014 Bollywood film directed by Amole Gupte. The film features Partho Gupte and Saqib Saleem. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is a commercial entertainer, and a tribute to people who dare to dream. Saqib Saleem is playing role of a skating coach in the film. The film is likely to be released on 9 May 2014. It is rumored that Sridevi might do a cameo in the movie, though Sridevi has not confirmed the news yet. The director Amol Gupte is going to compose and sing one song for the movie. Rest of the songs are going to be composed by Hitesh Sonik.