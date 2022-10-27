Abner Hale, a rigid and humorless New England missionary, marries the beautiful Jerusha Bromley and takes her to the exotic island kingdom of Hawaii, intent on converting the natives. But the clash between the two cultures is too great and instead of understanding there comes tragedy.
|Max von Sydow
|Rev. Abner Hale
|Richard Harris
|Capt. Rafer Hoxworth
|Gene Hackman
|Dr. John Whipple
|Carroll O'Connor
|Charles Bromley
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Malama Kanakoa - the Ali'i Nui
|Jocelyne LaGarde
|Malama Kanakoa - the Ali'i Nui
View Full Cast >