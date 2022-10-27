1966

Hawaii

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1966

Studio

The Mirisch Company

Abner Hale, a rigid and humorless New England missionary, marries the beautiful Jerusha Bromley and takes her to the exotic island kingdom of Hawaii, intent on converting the natives. But the clash between the two cultures is too great and instead of understanding there comes tragedy.

Cast

Max von SydowRev. Abner Hale
Richard HarrisCapt. Rafer Hoxworth
Gene HackmanDr. John Whipple
Carroll O'ConnorCharles Bromley
Gabrielle ScollayMalama Kanakoa - the Ali'i Nui
Jocelyne LaGardeMalama Kanakoa - the Ali'i Nui

