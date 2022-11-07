Not Available

Hawaii's Last Queen

  • Documentary
  • History

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Honeymooners, tourists and surfers flock to Hawaiian shores every year, but life wasn't always serene in the tropical paradise. In the 1890s, the islands -- ruled by Queen Liliuokalani -- faced financial ruin thanks to colonial business interests and the U.S. government, which rescinded Hawaii's preferential sugar market position. "The American Experience" recounts the events and intrigues that resulted in the monarch's ouster ... at gunpoint.

Cast

David McCulloughHost
Anna Deavere SmithNarrator

