A underworld gangster based action movie which revolves around main 2 characters, one named Muscal Bhai, is a 9 killer by profession and the other one named Naama a local goon living on hafta vasool and local rowdism who is ambitious to become a don one day... These 2 characters meet and become friends who later on get involved in hawala business and attract rivalry with a don by name Rana who is ruthless... What happens next is the climax of the movie.