1986

Hawken's Breed

  • Romance
  • Western
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1986

Studio

MLG

Hawken is a rugged drifter and loner who meets and comes to rescue a young Shawnee woman, named Spirit in 1840s Tennessee, whom he leaves after saving her from a rouge group of Shawnee Indians. After taking up residence with an old fur trapper and old friend named Jeb Kline, Hawken later meets Spirit again whom runs away from a local fur trader named Tackett, whom she is sold to. Soon, Hawken is up against Tackett and a posse of hired killers, as well as a greedy and racist land owner, named Hickman, who's long abused son Noel whom narrates the entire story, comes to his and Spirit's aid to help them survive.

Cast

Jack ElamTackett
Serene HedinSpirit
Peter FondaHawken

View Full Cast >

Images