Hawksley Workman: Live at the Ship

Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hawksley Workman performed four special sold-out solo shows in the thick of Winter 2012 at The Ship in St. John’s Newfoundland. Workman delights his audience with a variety of personal and fan favourites spanning his prolific 15 year career, showcasing his signature spectrum of sonic influence, from cabaret to electro-pop to anthemic rock and plenty in between. Filmed by Phil Maloney of Hey Rosetta, the beautiful compilation includes footage of the intimate shows as well as other special musical moments filmed in St. John’s.