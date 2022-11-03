Hawksley Workman - Live in Lille

Not Available

Canadian singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman performs a two-hour set in Lille, France during the tour for his 2003 album LOVER-FIGHTER. This release also features all of Workman's music videos, in addition to a full discography. The set includes 20 songs: "Tonight Romanticize the Automobile," "No Reason to Cry Out Your Eyes (on the highway tonight)," "Even an Ugly Man," "Wonderful And Sad," "Anger as Beauty," "Dirty and True," "No More Naked Johnny," "Tarantulove," "Jealous of Your Cigarette," "Striptease," "We Will Still Need a Song (Intro: Claire Fontaine)", "No Beginning, No End," "Smoke Baby," "Autumn's Here," "Safe & Sound," "Your Beauty Must be Rubbing Off," "Don't Be Crushed," "A House Or Maybe a Boat," "You Me and The Weather," and "Cinnamon Girl."