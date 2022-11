Hawkwind: Night of the Hawks

Not Available

Recorded: Earth Ritual Tour, Ipswich, 9 March 1984 Tracks: "Ghost Dance"; "Watching The Grass Grow"; "Dream Worker"; "Ejection"; "Uncle Sam's On Mars"; "Martian Disco Stomp" [aka "The Iron Dream"]; "Brainstorm"; "Sonic Attack"; "The Island" [aka "Dust Of Time"]; "Brainstorm"; "Psi Power"; "Silver Machine" Personnel: Dave Brock – Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals; Harvey Bainbridge – Bass, Vocals; Huw Lloyd-Langton – Lead Guitar, Vocals; Dead Fred Reeves – Keyboards, violin; Nik Turner – Vocals, Sax; Clive Deamer – Drums Released: Jettisoundz, JE123 [VHS Tape]; Visionary, VISDVD005 [DVD]