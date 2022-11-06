Not Available

Hawkwind: The Solstice at Stonehenge 1984

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Hawkwind plays the final Peoples' Free Festival at Stonehenge during the Summer Solstice and this tiny snippet of film is an amazing yet important document of a time when there was still the free spirit of independence and nonconformity. Blasting its audience into deep space with their high-octane space rock and surreal theatrics of it lead-singer, it really is time to buckle your seat belts and take a trip into times' long gone past.

Cast

Dave BrockHimself
HawkwindThemselves
Nik TurnerHimself

View Full Cast >

Images