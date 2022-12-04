Not Available

Harry occasionally does work as a call boy, enjoying both the pay and the sexual gratification that the job entails. But he’s ready to give all that up when he gets the chance to get a job at a call center. Unfortunately, it turns out that he’s contracted HIV. Harry immediately goes into a downward spiral, quickly losing all hope and giving up on his life in general. He stops going to work, and he rejects the love of the people around him. As he gives in to his self-imposed prison, he comes closer and closer to death.